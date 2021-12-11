Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cordant Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.