Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

