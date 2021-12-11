Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $222.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.74 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

