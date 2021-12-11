Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.