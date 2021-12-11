Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $93.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

