Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

