Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 273,468 shares.The stock last traded at $133.88 and had previously closed at $135.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

