Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

