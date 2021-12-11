Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $29,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $341.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $261.00 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

