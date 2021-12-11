Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Equities analysts predict that Vale will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

