Vail Resorts’ (MTN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.50.

MTN stock opened at $338.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.28.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.17%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

