V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

