V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Sells $567,575.60 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VFC opened at $75.98 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

