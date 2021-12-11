Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 13.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

UTZ opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,209 shares of company stock worth $7,665,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.