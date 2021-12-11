Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,209 shares of company stock worth $7,665,819. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

