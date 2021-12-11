Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 3,319 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTZ opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.