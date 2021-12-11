Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $17.46

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $16.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $678.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.