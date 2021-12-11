Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $34.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 million to $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,604. The company has a market capitalization of $791.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

