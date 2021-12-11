UREEQA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $4.99 million and $33,876.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

