Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $61.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.03. 1,887,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,597. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.12 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $58,376.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

