Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $7,955,200.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $7,955,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

Unity Software stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.