UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 158,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 5,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $478.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.74. The company has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

