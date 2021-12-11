United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

USM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. 108,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,299. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.