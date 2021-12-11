United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

