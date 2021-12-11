Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $99,079.64 and $2,580.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

