UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.