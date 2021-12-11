Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 696511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UDMY. Bank of America began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

