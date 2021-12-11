UBS Group Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target to 2,700.00

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.94 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

