UBS Group Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target to 2,700.00

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.94 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.