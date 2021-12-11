UBS Group Begins Coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

