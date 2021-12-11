Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $515.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

