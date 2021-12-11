Two Creeks Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 3.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of VeriSign worth $66,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,065 shares of company stock worth $9,477,611 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

