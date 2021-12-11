TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.37.

TSP opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,169 shares of company stock worth $3,087,181 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

