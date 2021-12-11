Truist Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $150.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

