Truist Securiti Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.67). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

