Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.62 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.
In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TFC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,866. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
