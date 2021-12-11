Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $5.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.62 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $22.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.18 billion to $23.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,866. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

