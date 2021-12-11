Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $10.78 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

