TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $89,000 Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 318,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKT opened at $5.78 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

