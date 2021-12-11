TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Cap of $4.36 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $132,542.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00210232 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.