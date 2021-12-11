Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland Sells 6,899 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

