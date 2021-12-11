Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland Sells 6,899 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
