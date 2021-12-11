Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.93. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 191,265 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

