Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

