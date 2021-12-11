Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

