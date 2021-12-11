TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.02. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 351,229 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $224.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

