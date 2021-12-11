Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TCLAF opened at $15.47 on Friday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.
About Transcontinental
