TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.