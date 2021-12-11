Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

PBEGF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

