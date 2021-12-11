Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after buying an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after buying an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

