Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $90.46 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

