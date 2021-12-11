Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.94 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

