Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

